Trump arrives to Mount Rushmore to mark July Fourth

US President Donald Trump and his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, arrived to Mount Rushmore on Saturday to mark July Fourth, America’s Independence Day.



The celebration began with a show by the US Navy Blue Angels and is led by TV personality Mary Hart, who is originally from South Dakota and won the title of Miss South Dakota in 1970.



Trump is expected to speak out against “cancel culture”, which is the idea modern America should remove certain monuments to persons such as Robert E. Lee or former US president Woodrow Wilson for holding racist views.

