Trump asked for options for attacking Iran last week, but held off -report

"He asked for options. They gave him the scenarios and he ultimately decided not to go forward," a US official said.

By REUTERS  
NOVEMBER 17, 2020 03:01
US President Donald Trump arrives to address a briefing at the White House, August 13, 2020. (photo credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)
US President Donald Trump arrives to address a briefing at the White House, August 13, 2020.
(photo credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)
President Donald Trump asked for options on attacking Iran's main nuclear site last week but ultimately decided against taking the dramatic step, a US official said on Monday.
Trump made the request during a meeting on Thursday with his top national security aides, including Vice President Mike Pence, his new acting defense secretary Christopher Miller, and General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the official said.
The official confirmed the account of the meeting in The New York Times, which reported that the advisers persuaded Trump not to go ahead with a strike because of the risk of a broader conflict.
"He asked for options. They gave him the scenarios and he ultimately decided not to go forward," the official said.
Iran has sought to reach out to its Arab neighbors, with Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif warning them that US President Donald Trump will be leaving in 70 days, but Iran’s regime will remain “forever.” He urged them to realize that “betting on outsiders to provide security is never a good gamble.”
In Arabic and English, he called for dialogue and to work together. The message was clearly aimed at Gulf states and others that are partnered with the US. Iran was offering them an opening, a message: Shift and join us, or suffer in the future – the US will not protect you. This is a kind of carrot-and- stick approach, a mafia don offering protection.
Last Monday, Elliott Abrams, the US special representative for Iran and Venezuela, said at a closed press briefing that “it does not really matter who is president on January 20 in the sense that there was going to be a negotiation with Iran anyway,” 
 
Elaborating on journalists’ questions about what would happen if US President-elect Joe Biden's administration is running Iran policy in January, he said negotiation is “the intent of the [US President Donald] Trump administration. That is not a source of disagreement.”
Abrams added that a Biden administration would still use the Trump administration sanctions in any negotiation with Iran to get new concessions, and removing them would not be easy.

Yonah Jeremy Bob and Seth J. Frantzman contributed to this report.


