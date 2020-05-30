Trump calls for looser coronavirus restrictions

President Trump's strategy to protect public health while restoring a healthy economy: "Aggressively protect the most vulnerable while allowing younger and healthier Americans to work safely." pic.twitter.com/wAhyEyg9ov May 29, 2020 US President Donald Trump released a video via a White House tweet on Friday night in which he explained that “the best strategy for public health is to aggressively protect the most vulnerable” while allowing the younger and healthy Americans to work safely.

Trump can be seen with signs saying “Opening Up America Again” behind him as he speaks.