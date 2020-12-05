The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Trump campaign says it has filed election lawsuit in Georgia state court

By REUTERS  
DECEMBER 5, 2020 00:37
WASHINGTON - The campaign of President Donald Trump says it has filed a lawsuit in Georgia state court seeking to invalidate the presidential election results there - the latest in a series of legal challenges intended to reverse his loss to President-elect Joe Biden.
In a statement, the Trump administration has said that the lawsuit would include sworn statements from Georgia residents alleging fraud.
The Trump camp has filed a slew of 30+ lawsuits across the United States in a flailing bid to turn his defeat in the Nov. 3 election into a victory. Almost all of them have been rejected by the courts or withdrawn by the campaign. 


Black Shadow hacker group releases threat as payment deadline approaches
