Trump: Federal agencies set to investigate 'left-wing civil unrest'

By REUTERS  
SEPTEMBER 1, 2020 01:47
The U.S. Departments of Justice and Homeland Security are setting up a joint operations center to investigate "left-wing civil unrest," President Donald Trump said on Monday, as he accused Democrat Joe Biden of giving moral aid to vandals.
Trump, hammering a "tough on crime" approach to curb violence in American cities gripped by protests over police brutality and racial inequality, said more than 200 people had been arrested in cities across the country, including 100 in Portland, Oregon, alone.
"In America, we will never surrender to mob rule, because if the mob rules, democracy is indeed dead," Trump said.
Coronavirus: Brazil tops 3.9m. cases, 45,961 new infections
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/01/2020 12:46 AM
Woman pronounced dead after shooting in Ramallah
UAE crown prince: We are still committed to establishing Palestinian stat
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/31/2020 11:24 PM
Suspicious balloon with attached device landed in Ashdod beach
Coronavirus cabinet rules: Schools in red cities to remain closed
30-year-old woman critically injured in violent incident in her home
US isolated as it vetoes UN resolution on foreign militants
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/31/2020 10:20 PM
Gantz and Gamzu to inaugurate Alon Command
WHO warns: Opening up without control of COVID-19 is recipe for disaster
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/31/2020 09:29 PM
Students from 10th grade will fill out their own health declarations
Russia must respect sovereignty of Belarus, says White House
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/31/2020 09:14 PM
Deputy head of National Security Council: soon Israelis can fly to UAE
Emergency authorization of COVID-19 vaccines needs great care - WHO
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/31/2020 08:49 PM
UAE records highest daily COVID-19 infections since early July
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/31/2020 07:56 PM
Incendiary balloons start 15 fires since morning in the Gaza Envelope
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 08/31/2020 07:50 PM
