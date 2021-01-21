The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Trump hires South Carolina lawyer Bowers for impeachment defense

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 21, 2021 22:55
Former President Donald Trump has hired South Carolina-based lawyer Butch Bowers to represent him in his Senate impeachment trial over a charge that he incited violence, a source familiar with the matter said.
The development was first reported by Punchbowl News. Bowers, who has his own law office in South Carolina, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.Bowers has represented former Republican governors in South Carolina and served in the US Justice Department under former President George W. Bush, according to his website. The US House of Representatives on Jan. 13 made Trump the first US president to be impeached twice, charging him with inciting an insurrection as lawmakers sought to certify President Joe Biden’s victory in the Nov. 3 election.
A Senate impeachment trial could begin next week.
Suspects stone Palestinian vehicle in West Bank, Palestinian boy injured
Bnei Brak ultra-Orthodox extremists throw stones at police car
Biden to end Trump-era anti-abortion "global gag rule"
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/21/2021 10:46 PM
Parler loses bid to have service restored by Amazon
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/21/2021 10:18 PM
Biden says US coronavirus death toll will probably top 500,000 next month
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/21/2021 10:03 PM
Health Ministry recommends coronavirus vaccine for teens, exam period
Witness implicates Mexican soldiers in mass student kidnap, president say
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/21/2021 08:51 PM
Biden to seek five-year extension of nuclear arms treaty with Russia
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/21/2021 08:45 PM
Bahraini minister criticizes Qatar despite accord to end rift
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/21/2021 07:54 PM
US panel asks FBI to review role of Parler in Jan. 6 Capitol attack
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/21/2021 07:51 PM
French ski lifts will not reopen on Feb 1 - tourism minister
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/21/2021 06:58 PM
Biden to keep Christopher Wray as FBI director -law enforcement source
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/21/2021 06:50 PM
Russia detains ally of jailed Kremlin foe Navalny ahead of protest
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/21/2021 05:18 PM
S.Africa presidency minister, former ANC activist dies from COVID-19
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/21/2021 05:02 PM
5.3-magnitude Cyprus earthquake felt in northern Israel
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/21/2021 04:54 PM
