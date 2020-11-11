The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Trump lawsuit seeks to block certification of Michigan election results

By REUTERS  
NOVEMBER 11, 2020 02:09
Republican President Donald Trump's campaign said on Tuesday it would file a lawsuit in Michigan requesting the results of the U.S. election in the state not be certified until it could be verified that votes were cast lawfully.
The new lawsuit is the latest in a string of lawsuits the Trump campaign has filed in an effort to keep hopes of a second term for Trump alive after former Vice President Joe Biden became president-elect on Saturday.
"We want to make sure that no vote tally includes fraudulently or unlawfully cast ballots," Trump campaign attorney Matt Morgan told reporters on a conference call.
Trump's campaign raised allegations on the call of unequal treatment of Republican poll watchers compared to their Democratic counterparts.
Judges already have tossed lawsuits in Michigan and Georgia, and legal experts have said Trump's litigation has little chance of changing the outcome of the election.
Bob Bauer, a senior Biden adviser, on Tuesday dismissed the Trump campaign' litigation as "theatrics, not really lawsuits."
