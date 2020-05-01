The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food IFCJ
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Trump mulls bringing ex-security adviser Flynn back into administration

By REUTERS  
MAY 1, 2020 00:23
US President Donald Trump said he would consider bringing former national security adviser Michael Flynn, a key figure in the probe into Russia's interference in the 2016 election, back into his administration.
"I would certainly consider it, yeah. I think he's a fine man," Trump told reporters.
Flynn had pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about interactions with Russia's ambassador to the United States in the weeks before Trump took office.
Joe Biden to give first response to sexual assault accusation
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/01/2020 12:44 AM
Trump: China either could not stop coronavirus outbreak or let it spread
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/01/2020 12:36 AM
Qatar to hand out aid money in Gaza on Saturday
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/30/2020 10:41 PM
IDF base southern Israel reports tear in fence, gear stolen
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/30/2020 10:15 PM
Man arrested in Eilat for allegedly sexually abusing teenage daughter
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/30/2020 10:08 PM
Republican US senators to introduce COVID-19 data privacy bill
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/30/2020 09:51 PM
UK coronavirus death toll rises by 674 to 26,771
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/30/2020 09:09 PM
Coronavirus update: 15,946 diagnosed, 222 dead, 105 in serious condition
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/30/2020 08:23 PM
Public transportation to expand evening hours next week
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/30/2020 07:22 PM
Blue and white MKs to donate 20% of their salaries
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/30/2020 07:00 PM
Trump says US plans to speed development of COVID-19 vaccine
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/30/2020 06:52 PM
Denmark says coronavirus spread has not accelerated since reopening began
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/30/2020 04:26 PM
Iran death toll from coronavirus rises by 71 to 6,028
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/30/2020 01:10 PM
United Arab Emirates renew political support for Libya's Haftar
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/30/2020 01:09 PM
Italy PM says to ease coronavirus lockdown on basis of local conditions
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/30/2020 01:06 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by