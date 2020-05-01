Trump mulls bringing ex-security adviser Flynn back into administration
By REUTERS
MAY 1, 2020 00:23
US President Donald Trump said he would consider bringing former national security adviser Michael Flynn, a key figure in the probe into Russia's interference in the 2016 election, back into his administration.
"I would certainly consider it, yeah. I think he's a fine man," Trump told reporters.
Flynn had pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about interactions with Russia's ambassador to the United States in the weeks before Trump took office.
