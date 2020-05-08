The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Trump, Saudi king discuss global oil market

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 8, 2020 23:13
US President Donald Trump and Saudi Arabia's King Salman spoke by phone on Friday and "reaffirmed the strong United States-Saudi defense partnership," the White House said, amid tensions over Saudi's oil output.
"The two leaders agreed on the importance of stability in global energy markets, and reaffirmed the strong United States-Saudi defense partnership. The president and King Salman also discussed other critical regional and bilateral issues and their cooperation as leaders of the G7 and G20, respectively," said White House spokesman Judd Deere. 
Merkel, Trump agree in phone call to keep memory of WW2 horrors alive
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/09/2020 12:20 AM
Key Pence aide, married to top Trump adviser, diagnosed with coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/09/2020 12:05 AM
California to mail voters their ballots to curb COVID-19
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/08/2020 11:44 PM
Madrid and Barcelona will not move to next stage of Spain’s lockdown exit
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/08/2020 11:39 PM
Mandelblit considering approving live broadcasting of Netanyahu’s trial
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/08/2020 11:12 PM
Delta will suspend service to 10 US airports starting May 13
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/08/2020 10:50 PM
Lori Loughlin, other parents lose bid to dismiss US college scam charges
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/08/2020 10:10 PM
Trump, Pence have not had contact with infected staffer recently
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/08/2020 08:55 PM
Coronavirus update: 16,436 Israelis test positive, 63 intubated
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/08/2020 08:19 PM
Moderate earthquake kills two in Iran, draws many into Tehran streets
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/08/2020 08:12 PM
New York coronavirus hospitalizations at six-week low
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/08/2020 07:56 PM
Venezuela top prosecutor requests extradition of US veteran
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/08/2020 07:21 PM
Prime Minister Netanyahu congratulates Russian President Putin on VE Day
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/08/2020 07:20 PM
Miri Regev objects to new role as transportation minister - report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/08/2020 06:59 PM
Trump: 'I know nothing' about Venezuela incursion
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/08/2020 04:42 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by