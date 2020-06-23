The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
BREAKING NEWS

Trump says 'China trade deal is fully intact'

By REUTERS  
JUNE 23, 2020 06:09
U.S. President Donald Trump said late on Monday that the U.S.-China trade deal is fully intact."The China Trade Deal is fully intact.
Hopefully they will continue to live up to the terms of the Agreement", Trump said in a tweet.
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 503 to 190,862, RKI says
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/23/2020 06:39 AM
North Korea reinstalling border loudspeakers, defectors send leaflets
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/23/2020 06:11 AM
Protesters fail to bring down Andrew Jackson statue near White House
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/23/2020 05:08 AM
China reports 22 new coronavirus cases, 13 in Beijing
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/23/2020 05:05 AM
Beijing reports 13 new COVID-19 cases for June 22 vs 9 a day earlier
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/23/2020 04:03 AM
Mexico's confirms 4,577 new coronavirus infections and 759 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/23/2020 03:57 AM
Coronavirus patient was on Temple Mount for 9 hours at Friday prayers
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/22/2020 09:19 PM
Rocket lands near Baghdad airport
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/22/2020 09:18 PM
903 Palestinians infected with coronavirus in West Bank
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/22/2020 08:08 PM
Coronavirus: 274 new patients in one day
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/22/2020 07:44 PM
Golden Globe awards postponed to February 2021 due to coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/22/2020 07:38 PM
Palestinian vehicles vandalized, Hebrew graffiti painted on house
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/22/2020 07:31 PM
WHO says Sunday's coronavirus cases the highest yet in a single day
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/22/2020 06:59 PM
Palestinian shot after throwing Molotov cocktails at civilian vehicles
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/22/2020 06:41 PM
Britain reels from latest terrorism-linked stabbing, American among dead
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/22/2020 06:11 PM
