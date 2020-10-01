Trump senior campaign adviser Parscale steps down after arrest

US President Donald Trump's former campaign manager Brad Parscale has stepped down from a senior role at the campaign after his arrest at his home in Florida, a campaign official said on Wednesday.





Parscale was detained by police at his home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, out of concern he might hurt himself after they received a report from his wife, Candice.





Parscale had been Trump's campaign manager for his re-election effort but was pushed aside during the summer after a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, had fewered people than projected amid the pandemic.





He was moved to the campaign's digital effort, producing ads aimed at helping Trump ahead of the Nov. 3 election.



