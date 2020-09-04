Trump: Serbia has promised to move its embassy to Jerusalem

Serbia has committed to moving its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, making it the first European country to do so.US President Donald Trump notified the media of Serbia’s decision when speaking to reporters In the Oval Office at the White House, during a meeting with leaders from Serbia and Kosovo. Serbia is not a member of the European Union and thus is not bound by the same policy considerations as the 27 member EU states.To date only the United States and Guatemala have embassies in Jerusalem. Separately Israel announced that it has established diplomatic relations with Kosovo.Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed the news stating, "I thank my friend the President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic” for the decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and move his country's embassy to it. I would also like to thank my friend President Trump for his contribution to this achievement. We will continue our efforts to move more European countries to Jerusalem.”He added that the embassy relocation was yet another achievement in strengthening Israel's diplomatic relations and in its efforts to ensure that Jerusalem was recognized as the capital of Israel.Most of the international community does not formally recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, holding that such recognition should come only as part of a two-state resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in which east Jerusalem would be the capital of a future Palestinian state.