Trump supporters who stormed US Capitol could face sedition charges

"All of those charges are on the table," Acting US Attorney Michael Sherwin told reporters in a call, when asked about possible charges of sedition, rioting or insurrection.

"We're not going to keep anything out of our arsenal."

The Justice Department has filed 55 criminal cases about events this week, Sherwin said, some pre-dating Wednesday's assault on the seat of government, including the arrest of far-right Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio on Monday.

Sherwin repeatedly said no suspects in Wednesday's riots would be ruled out - even when asked whether this could include Capitol Police who may have been complicit or Trump himself for urging protesters to march on the Capitol at a rally on Wednesday.

