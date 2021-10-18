Trump testifies in lawsuit over alleged assault by security

Former President Donald Trump testified under oath on Monday as part of a civil lawsuit brought by protesters who allege they were assaulted by his security guards in 2015, a lawyer for the protesters told a news conference.

Trump sat for a videotaped deposition on Monday morning at Trump Tower in midtown Manhattan, said Benjamin Dictor, a lawyer who sought Trump's testimony in the long-running dispute

New York Supreme Court Justice Doris Gonzalez last week ordered Trump to sit for the videotaped deposition.

A group of protesters brought the lawsuit in 2015, alleging that Trump's security guards attacked them while they were demonstrating outside Trump Tower in September 2015 over the then-presidential candidate's comments that Mexican immigrants were criminals and rapists.

“They’re bringing drugs, they’re bringing crime, they’re rapists,” he said during the June 16 speech announcing his candidacy.