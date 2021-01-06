Trump to protestors: 'You have to go home now. We want to have peace.'

President Donald Trump and President-elect Joe Biden responded to the Capitol Hill protests. \\"I call this mob to pull back and allow the work of democracy to go forward," said Biden at a press conference. "You heard me say before: The words of a president matter, no matter how good or bad that president is. At their best, the words of a president can inspire. At their worst, they can incite. I call on President Trump to go on television now to fulfill his oath... and demand an end to this siege."Trump spoke to the protestors in a video: "You have to go home now, we have to have peace. We have to have law and order, we have to respect our great people in law and order. We don't want anybody hurt."