Trump to sign executive order on coronavirus-related liabilities
By REUTERS
APRIL 28, 2020 19:17
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he will sign an executive order later in the day that addresses liability issues that have arisen from the coronavirus pandemic.
Trump said the order would have to do with the meat supply. Administration officials and some Republicans on Capitol Hill have said businesses that are reopening need liability protection from lawsuits employees might file if they become sick.
