Trump to withdraw most troops from Somalia as part of global pullback

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump has ordered the withdrawal of nearly all American troops from Somalia by Jan. 15, US officials said on Friday, part of a global pullback before Trump leaves office next month that will also see him draw down forces in Afghanistan and Iraq.

The United States has about 700 troops in Somalia focused on helping local forces defeat the al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab insurgency. The mission has received little attention in the United States, but is considered a cornerstone of the Pentagon’s global efforts to combat al Qaeda.

A US defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the US troops remaining in Somalia would be located in the capital, Mogadishu.