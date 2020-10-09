Trump unlikely to return to campaign trail until Monday
By REUTERS
OCTOBER 9, 2020 18:36
US President Donald Trump is unlikely to travel this weekend for campaign events as he had hoped and is more likely to return to the campaign trail on Monday, an administration official said on Friday.
Trump, recovering from the coronavirus, had said on Thursday night he was hoping to hold rallies in Florida on Saturday and Pennsylvania on Sunday, but aides said the logistics of staging events on such short notice made them hard to pull off.
