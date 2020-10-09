The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Trump unlikely to return to campaign trail until Monday

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 9, 2020 18:36
US President Donald Trump is unlikely to travel this weekend for campaign events as he had hoped and is more likely to return to the campaign trail on Monday, an administration official said on Friday.
Trump, recovering from the coronavirus, had said on Thursday night he was hoping to hold rallies in Florida on Saturday and Pennsylvania on Sunday, but aides said the logistics of staging events on such short notice made them hard to pull off.
Chinese military spokesperson tells US to halt provocative actions
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/09/2020 06:17 PM
Gantz: 'The continued financial attack on Israel's citizens must end'
137 countries agree on OECD's corporate tax reform proposal
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/09/2020 05:04 PM
92-year-old found dead in his apartment in Lod, police suspect foul play
IDF reports 1,413 active cases of coronavirus
Police arrest 25-year-old suspected of throwing eggs at protesters
Netanyahu, Ethiopian PM discuss regional issues
Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky's condition deteriorating
New US sanctions on Iran an effort to stop meds, food purchases -Rouhani
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/09/2020 03:22 PM
Bnei Brak coronavirus patient breaks quarantine, fined NIS 10,000
France hopes for Nagorno-Karabakh truce in coming days
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/09/2020 12:24 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 3,693 patents diagnosed
Lebanon's Sunni leader Hariri urges revival of French plan
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/09/2020 11:07 AM
Nagorno-Karabakh says 26 soldiers killed; military toll rises to 376
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/09/2020 10:46 AM
N.Korea prepares for big military parade despite coronavirus concern
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/09/2020 10:44 AM
