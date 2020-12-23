The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Trump vetoes major defense bill, despite strong backing in Congress

By REUTERS  
DECEMBER 23, 2020 22:31
US President Donald Trump vetoed a $740 billion bill setting policy for the Department of Defense on Wednesday, despite its strong support in Congress, raising the possibility that the measure will fail to become law for the first time in 60 years.
Trump said he vetoed the annual National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, because it "fails to include critical national security measures, includes provisions that fail to respect our veterans and our military's history, and contradicts efforts by my Administration to put America first in our national security and foreign policy actions."
"It is a 'gift' to China and Russia," he said in a message to the House of Representatives.
Although his previous eight vetoes were all upheld thanks to support from Trump's fellow Republicans in Congress, advisers said this one looked likely to be overridden, just weeks before he leaves office on Jan. 20.
Right-wing protesters clash with police in Jerusalem, 13 arrested
Baltimore building explosion injures 23, traps window washers
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/23/2020 09:54 PM
Top US officials discuss 'options' to protect Americans in Iraq from Iran
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/23/2020 09:25 PM
Likud MK Ze'ev Elkin to join Gideon Sa'ars party
Russia says Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine approved for use in Argentina
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/23/2020 07:09 PM
Britain reports record 39,237 new COVID-19 infections, 744 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/23/2020 06:29 PM
NYC to enforce quarantine order for UK travelers with home visits -mayor
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/23/2020 06:26 PM
Education Minister Yoav Gallant goes into quarantine
UK discovers two cases of new corona variant - Health Secretary
All Israelis arriving from abroad to enter corona hotel starting 10 p.m.
Judge denies Yair Netanyahu's appeal to throw out defamation lawsuit
Health Min. launches info campaign for haredi sector: 'Stopping on Red'
Ronen Manelis resigns as director-general of Strategic Affairs Ministry
Hospitals to begin vaccinating general population starting next week
French President Macron shows improvement after COVID-19 diagnosis
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/23/2020 12:20 PM
