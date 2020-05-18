The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Trump's firing of State Department watchdog may be 'unlawful,' Pelosi says

By REUTERS  
MAY 18, 2020 03:05
US President Donald Trump's firing of the State Department's top internal watchdog "could be unlawful" if it was intended to retaliate against one of his investigations, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Sunday.
Trump late Friday ousted Inspector General Steve Linick, the fourth inspector general he has fired since early April, following his February acquittal by the Republican-controlled Senate in his impeachment trial.
"The president has the right to fire any federal employee, but the fact is if it looks like it's in retaliation for something the IG, the inspector general, was investigating, that could be unlawful," Pelosi said on CNN's "State of the Union."
The top Democrats on the House and Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Saturday began a probe into the firing, saying it was their understanding that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo personally recommended Linick's sacking because the inspector general "had opened an investigation into wrongdoing by Secretary Pompeo himself."
A State Department spokesperson confirmed Linick had been fired but did not comment on Pompeo's role in the dismissal.
White House adviser Peter Navarro, meanwhile, downplayed the firing, saying that what Trump terms the "deep state" has caused problems and those who are not loyal must go.
"We've had tremendous problems with, some people call it the 'Deep State.' And I think that's apt. So I don't mourn the loss," Navarro, the director of the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy, said in an interview on ABC's "This Week."
"There's a bureaucracy out there. And there's a lot of people in that bureaucracy who think they got elected president and not Donald J. Trump."
Navarro did not offer any evidence to back up his claim.
Trump and his allies have long pushed conspiracy theories that target what they denounce as the "deep state," career civil servants meant to be nonpolitical who, they say, are working to undermine Trump.
Navarro's comments are likely to further inflame tensions with Democrats who have sounded alarms over what they call an escalating pattern by Trump of firing watchdogs whom he views as a threat to his presidency.
In April, Trump removed a top coronavirus watchdog, Glenn Fine, who was to oversee the government's financial relief response to the pandemic.
He also notified Congress that he was firing the inspector general of the U.S. intelligence community, Michael Atkinson, who was involved in triggering the impeachment investigation.
After Atkinson's firing, a bipartisan group of senators, including Republicans Charles Grassley, Susan Collins and Mitt Romney, called on Trump to provide a detailed written explanation for his decision.
Then earlier this month, Trump ousted Christi Grimm, who led the Department of Health and Human Services Office of the Inspector General, after accusing her of having produced a "fake dossier" on American hospitals suffering shortages on the frontlines of the coronavirus outbreak.
Experts say the pattern threatens the independent oversight function that inspectors general provide, particularly if watchdogs feel pressure to do the president's political bidding or risk being fired for refusing.
The system itself is now "weakening to the point of ineffectiveness," said Dan Meyer, a former executive director of Intelligence Community Whistleblowing and Source Protection.
Some Republicans in Congress have rushed to defend Trump's decision to oust Linick.
In an interview on CNN's "State of the Union," Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Ron Johnson said he felt "not all inspector generals are created equal" and noted they "serve at the pleasure of the president."
China reports seven new coronavirus cases, up from five a day earlier
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/18/2020 03:39 AM
Bolsonaro snaps photos at Brazil protest, against health advice
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/18/2020 02:48 AM
Beaches busy as Europe heat wave and US spring test new coronavirus rules
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/18/2020 02:23 AM
Iran complains to UN, summons envoy over US threat on Venezuela shipment
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/18/2020 01:55 AM
Chile finance, presidency ministers in quarantine after meeting lawmakers
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/18/2020 01:30 AM
Jet from Canadian air force exhibition team crashes
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/18/2020 01:16 AM
UK-flagged tanker repulses pirate attack in Gulf of Aden
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/18/2020 12:55 AM
Nigeria impounds British plane for breaking coronavirus flight ban rules
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/17/2020 11:47 PM
Egypt tightens coronavirus restrictions for Eid holiday
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/17/2020 11:14 PM
France's coronavirus death toll rises to 28,108
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/17/2020 10:12 PM
CDC reports 1,467,065 US coronavirus cases, 88,709 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/17/2020 09:02 PM
13 people shot during a memorial service in Louisiana
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/17/2020 08:25 PM
Coronavirus patients in Israel drops to 3,403, 44 intubated
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/17/2020 08:17 PM
60-year-old man dies from a heatstroke in Dimona
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/17/2020 08:10 PM
Italy's daily coronavirus death toll and new cases fall
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/17/2020 07:07 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by