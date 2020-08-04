The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Trump's national security adviser returns to work after COVID-19 recovery

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 4, 2020 22:13
WASHINGTON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump's national security adviser, Robert O'Brien, returned to work at the White House on Tuesday following his recovery from a mild case of COVID-19, a National Security Council spokesman said.
O'Brien "has already met with the President, who warmly welcomed him back to the West Wing," spokesman John Ullyot said in a statement. "He has been cleared by doctors after two negative tests for the virus, and has been asymptomatic for over a week," Ullyot said.
The White House announced last week that O'Brien, 54, had tested positive for the novel coronavirus and showed mild symptoms. O'Brien worked from home during his quarantine, Ullyot said.
O'Brien was not the first person who worked at the White House to test positive for the virus. A US military member who serves as a presidential valet at the White House tested positive in May as did Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary. 
Gantz, Ashkenazi offer Lebanon humanitarian aid after Beirut explosion
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 08/04/2020 10:04 PM
Tornadoes tear through US Northeast as Tropical Storm Isaias rages
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/04/2020 07:46 PM
Hundreds of protesters gather on Balfour street, holding singing circles
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 08/04/2020 07:35 PM
IDF reports 331 active coronavirus cases
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 08/04/2020 07:15 PM
Jerusalem to move driving tests out of Gilo
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 08/04/2020 05:17 PM
5G networks to be deployed in Israel as soon as September - report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 08/04/2020 05:17 PM
Police fine 1,261 people for not wearing masks in public
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 08/04/2020 05:00 PM
Government unemployment agency reports 2,961 new job seekers
  • By YUVAL BAGNO/MAARIV
  • 08/04/2020 04:15 PM
129 illegal Palestinian workers apprehended in Border Police operation
  • By ALON HOCHMON/MAARIV
  • 08/04/2020 03:58 PM
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake hits southeast Turkey
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/04/2020 02:03 PM
Indonesia reports 1,922 new coronavirus cases, 86 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/04/2020 02:02 PM
Philippines reports 6,352 coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/04/2020 02:01 PM
Hong Kong reports 80 new coronavirus cases, mostly local transmissions
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/04/2020 01:59 PM
Beijing threatens retaliation over US actions against Chinese journalists
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/04/2020 01:55 PM
IDF soldier lightly injured by stone thrown during clashes in Jericho
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 08/04/2020 01:09 PM
