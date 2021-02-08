Trump's second impeachment trial to open with debate on constitutionality

Donald Trump's second impeachment trial, on a charge of inciting the deadly attack on the US Capitol, is to begin on Tuesday with a debate on whether the proceedings are unconstitutional because he is no longer president, a source said.

The trial on a charge of inciting insurrection in a fiery speech to his supporters before they attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6 will then feature up to 32 hours of debate beginning on Wednesday at noon, said the source familiar with the discussions.

Trump's legal defense team is due to file a brief with the Senate on Monday. The nine Democratic House of Representatives lawmakers who will serve as prosecutors hope to persuade members of the 100-seat Senate to convict Trump and bar him from ever again holding public office.

Republican Trump ended his four-year term on Jan. 20, having lost the Nov. 3 election to Democrat Joe Biden.