The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Trump's Supreme Court nominee advocated overturning legalized abortion

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 2, 2020 00:43
President Donald Trump's US Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett in 2006 signed on to an advertisement in an Indiana newspaper calling for the landmark 1973 ruling that legalized abortion nationwide to be overturned, a stance certain to be scrutinized during her upcoming Senate confirmation hearings.
Her participation in the ad published in the South Bend Tribune, first reported on Thursday by the Guardian, made clear her view on the contentious issue even as Trump seeks to appeal to religious conservatives who make up an important voting bloc for him in the Nov. 3 US presidential election.
Barrett and her husband, a former federal prosecutor, both were among those who lent their names to the ad, which called the Roe v. Wade decision "an exercise of raw judicial power."
"It's time to put an end to the barbaric legacy of Roe v. Wade and restore law that protects the lives of unborn children," the advertisement, purchased by an anti-abortion organization called St. Joseph County Right to Life, stated.
Barrett, who on Thursday continued with a series of meetings with individual senators ahead of Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearings due to start on Oct. 12, declined to answer questions about the ad. Democratic committee members can be expected to press her on the issue.
Trump, who in January addressed an anti-abortion rally in Washington and said "unborn children have never had a stronger defender in the White House," promised during the 2016 presidential race to appoint Supreme Court justices who would overturn Roe v. Wade.
Trump has called on the Senate to confirm Barrett to replace the late liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a defender of abortion rights, by Election Day. During Tuesday's debate, Trump objected when his Democratic challenger Joe Biden said the fate of Roe V. Wade was "on the ballot" in the election. Trump told Biden, "You don't know her view on Roe v. Wade."
A devout Catholic who earned a law degree and taught at the University of Notre Dame, a Catholic institution in South Bend, Barrett is a favorite of religious conservatives. She was a law professor at Notre Dame at the time of the ad.
Overturning the ruling has been a longstanding goal of US religious conservatives. The ruling recognized that a constitutional right to personal privacy protects a woman's ability to obtain an abortion. The court in 1992 reaffirmed the ruling and prohibited laws that place an "undue burden" on obtaining an abortion. Conservative opponents of the ruling have argued that the case was wrongly decided.
 
Lebanon asks Interpol to arrest Russian ship captain, owner over explosio
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/02/2020 01:11 AM
The IDF reports 1168 soldiers who have tested positive for coronavirus
Armenia says four drones shot down near Yerevan capital
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/01/2020 11:30 PM
Palestinian shot in head during clashes with Israeli forces - report
Sukkah built in front of UAE's Burj Khalifa
Deputy Hamas head infected with coronavirus after round of int'l meetings
US fines Emirates airline $400,000 for flying over Iran
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/01/2020 08:36 PM
Netanyahu: If coronavirus lockdown doesn't work, we'll make it stricter
Coronavirus: Israel hits 1,600 dead, tops 70,000 tests in one day
2 French journalists wounded in Nagorno-Karabakh undergo surgery
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/01/2020 07:46 PM
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 34.06 million, death toll at 1,014,494
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/01/2020 07:17 PM
Nine killed, 14 hospitalised in forest fires in eastern Ukraine
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/01/2020 07:09 PM
US imposes ongoing sanctions on individuals allied with Hezbollah
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/01/2020 07:04 PM
Mossad Director Yossi Cohen visited Bahrain on Wednesday - report
Court gives Netanyahu more time to respond to indictment
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by