Tsunami warning issued after quake strikes off New Zealand
By REUTERS
MARCH 4, 2021 16:20
A tsunami warning was issued after an earthquake with an initial magnitude of 7.3 struck east of New Zealand's north island in the early hours of Friday, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) said.
The US Geological Survey initially pegged the quake at 7.3, then revised it down to 6.9. It said that the quake occurred at a depth of 10 km (6 miles).
Tsunami waves were possible within 300 km of the quake's epicenter, the PTWC said.
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056
Fax: 03-5613699
E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll
Free number 1-800-448-9291
Telephone +972-3-761-9056
Fax: 972-3-561-3699
E-mail: subs@jpost.com