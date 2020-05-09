The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Turkey and Italy say shells hit near their Libyan embassies

By REUTERS  
MAY 9, 2020 01:18
Shells landed near the Turkish and Italian embassies in central Tripoli late on Thursday, an apparent expansion of bombardment by eastern Libyan forces of a central district of the Libyan capital that drew European Union condemnation.
The eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA) of Khalifa Haftar has been bombarding Tripoli for months as part of a year-long war to capture the city, causing four fifths of civilian deaths in the conflict this year, the United Nations has said. However, Turkish military support for the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) has helped its forces push the LNA back from several areas in recent weeks, threatening to end Haftar's campaign in western Libya.
The Turkish ambassador told Reuters in a message that a Grad missile had struck the High Court building next to the embassy and another landed by the Foreign Ministry.
Acting US spy chief overhauls agency in defiance of congressional concerns
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/09/2020 02:26 AM
Two men killed in Daliyat al-Karmel, Police investigating
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/09/2020 02:06 AM
New case of coronavirus reported in Yemen
  • By REUTERS, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/09/2020 01:21 AM
Merkel, Trump agree in phone call to keep memory of WW2 horrors alive
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/09/2020 12:20 AM
Key Pence aide, married to top Trump adviser, diagnosed with coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/09/2020 12:05 AM
California to mail voters their ballots to curb COVID-19
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/08/2020 11:44 PM
Madrid and Barcelona will not move to next stage of Spain’s lockdown exit
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/08/2020 11:39 PM
Trump, Saudi king discuss global oil market
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/08/2020 11:13 PM
Mandelblit considering approving live broadcasting of Netanyahu’s trial
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/08/2020 11:12 PM
Delta will suspend service to 10 US airports starting May 13
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/08/2020 10:50 PM
Lori Loughlin, other parents lose bid to dismiss US college scam charges
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/08/2020 10:10 PM
Trump, Pence have not had contact with infected staffer recently
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/08/2020 08:55 PM
Coronavirus update: 16,436 Israelis test positive, 63 intubated
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/08/2020 08:19 PM
Moderate earthquake kills two in Iran, draws many into Tehran streets
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/08/2020 08:12 PM
New York coronavirus hospitalizations at six-week low
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/08/2020 07:56 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by