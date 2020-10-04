The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Turkey condemns Armenian targeting of Azeri civilians

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 4, 2020 14:00
Turkey condemned what it called Armenian attacks on the Azeri city of Ganja on Sunday and repeated it backs Azerbaijan's right to self-defense within its internationally-recognized borders.
"The attacks of Armenia targeting the civilians in Ganja... are a new manifestation of Armenia's unlawful attitude. We condemn these attacks," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said. Ankara supports Baku and has rejected calls made by other nations for an immediate ceasefire.
Azerbaijan said earlier that Armenian forces had shelled its second city of Ganja in an escalation of the war in the South Caucasus that began a week ago, while Armenia denied it had directed fire "of any kind" towards Azerbaijan.
