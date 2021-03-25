The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Turkey says it agreed with Russia to prevent violations in Syria

By REUTERS  
MARCH 25, 2021 15:27
Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar and his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu agreed to work together to prevent violations of a ceasefire in northern Syria in a phone call, Turkish state media reported on Thursday.
Earlier this week, Turkey expressed to Russia's envoy its objections and concerns about a recent flare-up of violence in northwest Syria, after Russian jets hit towns near the Turkish border and a hospital in the region.
Akar also said he agreed with Shoigu to work together to bring "terrorist groups" in northern Syria under control.
Turkish officials deny reports of Russia deal to open Syria crossings
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/25/2021 05:05 PM
Kremlin critic Navalny jailed in poor health, barely able to use leg
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/25/2021 04:54 PM
Yarin Sherf to be charged with rape of 13-year-old
Police complete preparations for Jewish prayer at Cave of the Patriarchs
Father suspected of murdering his son to remain in custody until April 4
Former COGAT head says Israel should offer oxygen tanks to Lebanon
Suez Canal suspends traffic while efforts to dislodge ship continue
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/25/2021 11:16 AM
Anti-Netanyahu bloc in talks to form gov't with Benny Gantz as head
Israel Elections: Only 6 'regular' polling stations left to count
Coronavirus in Israel: 470 test positive, 1.1% positivity rate
Border Police shot suspected Palestinian militant near Ramallah
Former deputy Minister Faina Kirschenbaum ‘took bribes for years’
Arab MK declines to say if Hamas is a terror group or not
AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine 76% effective in updated US trial results
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/25/2021 03:05 AM
Saudi coalition clears fuel ships to dock at Yemeni port -sources
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/25/2021 02:33 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by