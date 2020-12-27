The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Turkey says it killed 15 Kurdish militants in northeast Syria

By REUTERS  
DECEMBER 27, 2020 15:18
Turkey said on Sunday its military killed 15 militants from the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia, which it said was preparing to carry out an attack in a region of northeast Syria controlled by Turkey and its Syrian rebel allies.
In an offensive last year dubbed the Peace Spring Operation, Turkey seized a 120-km (75-mile) stretch of border territory in northeast Syria from the YPG, which it considers a terrorist organization linked to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militia.
"Our heroic commandos dealt another heavy blow to the PKK/YPG terrorist organization. Fifteen PKK/YPG terrorists trying to infiltrate the Peace Spring region from the south to carry out an attack were neutralized with the successful intervention of our commandos," Turkey's Defence Ministry said on Twitter.
Turkey halted its offensive, which was widely condemned by Ankara's Western allies as the YPG was a key U.S. ally in the fight against Islamic State, after striking deals with Russia and the United States.
Moscow has said the YPG withdrew to at least 30 km (18 miles) from Turkey's border, but Ankara has been skeptical and held out the possibility of new attacks if militants remain. U.S. support for the YPG has been among the main issues between Ankara and Washington, NATO allies.
Turkey backs rebels looking to oust Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, while Russia and Iran support Assad's forces. Since 2016, Turkey has seized swathes of northern Syria in four cross-border offensives to drive back Islamic State and the YPG, and prevent a fresh influx of migrants from Syria.
Yesh Atid Party calls to appoint MK Elazar Stern as state audit chair
Putin decides to receive coronavirus vaccine - Kremlin
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/27/2020 03:20 PM
Building collapses in Abu Ghosh, rescue services searching for survivors
MK Ofer Shelah resigns from Knesset
Cyprus begins rollout of COVID-19 vaccine
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/27/2020 10:01 AM
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake strikes eastern Turkey - EMSC
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/27/2020 09:25 AM
Israel vaccinates 280,000 people during first week of vaccinations
Israel exited the previous lockdown too soon, Health Min. D-G says
Coronavirus in Israel: 2,630 new coronavirus cases on Saturday
Coronavirus commissioner: Lockdown is not political, we have no choice
Coronavirus patients from Jerusalem to be sent to hospitals in Gush Dan
Mexico reports 4,974 new coronavirus cases, 189 more deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/27/2020 04:17 AM
UK to roll out Oxford COVID-19 vaccine from Jan. 4, Sunday Telegraph says
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/27/2020 12:25 AM
Canada's Ontario finds two cases of virus variant first seen in UK
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/26/2020 11:47 PM
Sudan taking control of land on border with Ethiopia -minister
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/26/2020 10:46 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by