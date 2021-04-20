The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Turkey says US recognising Armenian 'genocide' will further harm ties

By REUTERS  
APRIL 20, 2021 22:52
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday that U.S. President Joe Biden recognising the 1915 mass killings of Armenians by the Ottoman Empire as a genocide on April 24 will further harm already strained ties between the NATO allies.
Turkey accepts that many Armenians living in the Ottoman Empire were killed in clashes with Ottoman forces during World War One, but contests the figures and denies that the killings were systematically orchestrated and constitute a genocide.
"Regarding April 24, the United States needs to respect international law," Cavusoglu told an interview with broadcaster Haberturk, referring to the anniversary of the killings. "If the United States wants to worsen ties, the decision is theirs." 
US-backed Afghan peace conference postponed over Taliban no-show - source
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/20/2021 10:42 PM
Ukraine's Zelenskiy to Putin: Meet me for talks in Donbass conflict zone
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/20/2021 10:39 PM
Suicide bomber targets Afghan security forces convoy in Kabul -officials
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/20/2021 09:38 PM
Giant pit opens up in Ramat Gan living room
Greece signs deal to provide Saudi Arabia with Patriot air defense system
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/20/2021 07:48 PM
Natanz damage repaired, uranium enrichment facility back to work - report
Russia's to focus on 'possible sequencing' to revive Iran nuke talks
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/20/2021 06:52 PM
Coronavirus: Glitch in system lets passengers fly without health form
Eichler: 'Rumors about haredim spreading disease has influenced Arabs'
Forest fire breaks out, aircraft working to extinguish flames
Russia says Iran nuclear talks to resume next week after consultations
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/20/2021 04:34 PM
Russia accuses US, NATO of 'provocation' in Black Sea -Ifax
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/20/2021 04:26 PM
Palestinian Authority elections likely to be delayed
Chemical weapons watchdog weighs measures against Syria
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/20/2021 04:04 PM
Russia to reach 120,000 troops on border in a week, Ukraine says
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/20/2021 03:40 PM
