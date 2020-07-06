The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Turkey warns it will respond if EU takes fresh measures against it

By REUTERS  
JULY 6, 2020 18:53
Turkey will respond with its own steps if the European Union imposes further sanctions on Ankara, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday after meeting the EU's top diplomat.
France's foreign minister said last week EU ministers would discuss Turkey on July 13 and said new sanctions on Ankara could be considered in addition to steps taken over Turkey's drilling in the Cyprus economic zone.
"If the EU takes additional decisions against Turkey, we will have to respond to this," Cavusoglu told a news conference with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell in Turkey's capital.
As relations deteriorated between the bloc and Ankara, the European Union imposed a travel ban and asset freezes on two people in February for their role in Turkey's drilling in Cyprus' maritime economic zone off the divided island.
Cavusoglu berated the EU for failing to fulfill promises and linking issues such as the Cyprus dispute and a 2016 migrant deal. He said Turkey will not allow itself to be held hostage by Greece and Cyprus and called on the EU to be an "honest broker".
Earlier this year, tens of thousands of migrants tried to cross into Greece via land and sea borders after Ankara said it would no longer stop them. The flow has slowed since then, but Cavusoglu said Turkey "will continue to implement its decision".
Cavusoglu also repeated a call for France to apologise after an incident between Turkish and French warships in the Mediterranean, which prompted Paris to request a NATO investigation.
Relations between the NATO members have soured over the Libya conflict, where Turkey supports the internationally recognised government and accuses Paris of backing the eastern-based forces of Khalifa Haftar who tried to capture Tripoli.
France denies backing Haftar's offensive on the capital, and accused Turkish warships of aggressive behaviour.
UN says attacks by Islamist militia in Congo may be war crimes
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/06/2020 07:02 PM
Coronavirus: 139 students, teachers test positive
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/06/2020 07:00 PM
India tallies third-highest coronavirus cases but death rate low
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/06/2020 07:00 PM
Hong Kong details new powers under controversial China law
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/06/2020 06:58 PM
Saudi Arabia announces haj health measures for domestic pilgrims
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/06/2020 06:48 PM
Pakistan's health minister tests positive for COVID-19
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/06/2020 04:59 PM
Ashkelon teacher infected with coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/06/2020 04:44 PM
Rafi Peretz may merge lists with Likud
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/06/2020 04:22 PM
Qatar coronavirus cases exceed 100,000 - health ministry
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/06/2020 03:02 PM
Gov't approves draft law for immediate enactment of emergency regulations
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/06/2020 03:01 PM
Vietnam reports 14 new COVID-19 cases, all imported
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/06/2020 02:41 PM
Indonesia reports 70 new coronavirus deaths, 1,209 new cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/06/2020 12:47 PM
Russia reports more than 6,600 new coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/06/2020 12:41 PM
Hebron resident dies due to COVID-19, bring Palestinian death toll to 21
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/06/2020 10:24 AM
Two Jerusalem city council members infected with coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/06/2020 09:45 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by