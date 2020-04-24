The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Turkey's coronavirus death toll rises by 109 to 2,600

By REUTERS  
APRIL 24, 2020 19:30
Turkey's confirmed cases of COVID-19 increased by 3,122 in the past 24 hours, and 109 more people have died, taking the death toll to 2,600, Health Ministry data showed on Friday.
The total number of cases in the country stood at 104,912, the data showed, the highest total for any country outside Europe or the United States.
A total of 21,737 people have so far recovered from the new coronavirus, which causes respiratory disease COVID-19. The number of tests carried out in the past 24 hours was 38,351.


