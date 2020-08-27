The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Turkey's Erdogan, Trump discuss Mediterranean tension on phone

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 27, 2020 01:03
ANKARA - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and U.S. President Donald Trump talked on the phone on Wednesday to discuss bilateral and regional issues, including the Mediterranean, Erdogan's office said.
Tensions between Turkey and Greece have escalated since Ankara sent its Oruc Reis survey vessel to disputed eastern Mediterranean waters this month, a move Athens called illegal.Turkey and Greece, both NATO allies, vehemently disagree over claims to hydrocarbon resources in the area based on conflicting views on the extent of their continental shelves in waters dotted with mostly Greek islands.
IAEA chief Grossi expects access to Iranian sites 'very, very soon'
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/26/2020 11:57 PM
Ohana orders fire commissioner to prepare a response team for California
US troops injured in interaction with Russian forces in Syria
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/26/2020 07:37 PM
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 23.98 million, death toll at 819,684
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/26/2020 07:06 PM
Russia starts trials of approved COVID-19 vaccine on 40,000 people
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/26/2020 06:23 PM
Coronavirus cases in the UK rise by 1,048
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/26/2020 06:22 PM
Incendiary balloons spark 15 fires in southern Israel
Netanyahu defends Gamzu, says he is dedicated to his job
Gantz accuses Netanyahu of 'dividing the people'
US Treasury Secretary to testify before House coronavirus committee
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/26/2020 02:46 PM
NATO calls for fair Belarus elections, denies military buildup
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/26/2020 02:36 PM
Ukraine gov't temporarily bans foreign entry ahead of Rosh Hashanah
Product found in insect repellent offers some protection against COVID-19
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/26/2020 02:21 PM
Berlin bans protest against coronavirus curbs
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/26/2020 02:19 PM
US Secretary of State Pompeo arrives in UAE
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/26/2020 01:40 PM
