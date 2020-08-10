The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Turkey's Halkbank urges dismissal of US indictment in Iran sanctions case

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 10, 2020 22:18
Halkbank on Monday urged a US judge to dismiss an indictment accusing the Turkish lender of helping Iran evade US sanctions, saying it was immune from liability and that the applicable laws did not cover alleged misconduct outside the United States.
US prosecutors had accused Halkbank of using money servicers and front companies in Iran, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates to evade sanctions, enabling revenue from oil and gas sales be spent on gold, and the facilitation of sham food and medicine purchases.Halkbank pleaded not guilty on March 31 to fraud, money laundering and conspiracy charges.


