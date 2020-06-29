The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Turkish coastguard rescues 35 migrants from half-sunken boat

By REUTERS  
JUNE 29, 2020 17:29
Turkey's coastguard said on Monday it had rescued 35 migrants and was searching for four more missing from a boat found half sunken in the Aegean Sea.
The Turkish coastguard quoted the rescued migrants as saying that Greek coastguards had slashed their rubber dinghy, taken away their fuel containers and pushed them back towards Turkish waters. A Greek coastguard spokesman denied the allegations.
"The migrant boat never entered Greek territorial waters," the Greek spokesman told Reuters. "There was never any contact between a Greek coastguard ship and the migrants' boat."
The migrants were rescued around 2:45 a.m. (2345 GMT) near a small island off the coast of Ayvalik in Turkey's western Balikesir province, the Turkish coastguard said.
Greece has been one of the main gateways into the European Union for people fleeing conflict in the Middle East and beyond, largely via its islands near the Turkish coast.
More than a million people reached Greece from Turkey in 2015-16, although the numbers later dropped sharply under a 2016 agreement between the EU and Turkey for Ankara to take migrants back in return for funds.
Earlier this year, tens of thousands of migrants tried to cross into Greece via land and sea borders after Ankara said it would no longer stop them. Turkey, home to 3.6 million Syrians, the world's largest refugee population, had said it would open the frontier because it was alarmed by the prospect of another wave of refugees fleeing war in northwest Syria.  
US envoy in Lebanon says "page turned" after interview ban
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/29/2020 05:27 PM
Netanyahu vows new steps to help economy heal from coronavirus
Netanyahu says Blue and White have no say on annexation
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/29/2020 04:24 PM
Saudi, US officials call for extending UN arms embargo on Iran
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/29/2020 04:14 PM
Iran prosecutor says human error led to shooting down of Ukrainian plane
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/29/2020 04:01 PM
Seven die as 'separatist' gunmen attack Pakistan Stock Exchange
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/29/2020 03:57 PM
Gantz demands coronavirus operations be moved to Defense Ministry
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/29/2020 03:43 PM
Coronavirus cabinet announces that summer schools will open July 1
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/29/2020 03:27 PM
Russia denies nuclear incident after international body detects isotopes
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/29/2020 03:12 PM
Lapid: Israel no longer model on coronavirus
Blast kills 23 Afghans at a cattle market in southern Afghanistan
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/29/2020 02:11 PM
Iranian military prosecutor: error led to Ukrainian airliner downing
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/29/2020 02:09 PM
Firefighters battling large wildfire in northern West Bank
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/29/2020 01:54 PM
Knesset panel votes against submarine affair probe
New Blue and White MKs to head committees
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by