BREAKING NEWS

Turkish court accepts indictment seeking ban of pro-Kurdish party - TV

By REUTERS  
JUNE 21, 2021 12:03
Turkey's Constitutional Court accepted an indictment on Monday seeking a ban on the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) for alleged ties to militants, CNN Turk said, opening the way for a case to close parliament's third-largest party.
The case is the culmination of a years-long crackdown on the HDP, in which thousands of its members have been tried on mainly terrorism-related charges. The party denies links to terrorism and has said the case is a "political operation."
The top court had sent the indictment back to the Court of Cassation prosecutor in March due to procedural omissions in the document and the prosecutor refiled the lawsuit earlier this month. There was no immediate statement from the court itself.
State-owned Anadolu news agency has said the indictment demands a block on HDP's bank accounts and a political ban on some 500 party members.
Turkey has a long history of shutting down political parties seen as a threat and has in the past banned a series of other pro-Kurdish parties.
Critics say Turkey's judiciary is under the influence of politics, a claim that the ruling AK Party and its Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) allies deny.
Dubai's Latifa seems to have degree of freedom -lawyer for campaign group
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/21/2021 12:10 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: Cases rise in Modi'in, Binyamina marked 'yellow'
Police apprehend minor found burning Israeli flag in Jerusalem
Israel allows export of goods from Gaza for first time since clashes
People with work visas can now enter Israel without special permit
Saudi-led coalition destroys drone fired by Yemen's Houthis
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/20/2021 10:42 PM
Israel Prize denial to pro-BDS math professor to undergo review
Health Ministry weighing bringing back mask mandate for closed spaces
Biden to meet with Afghan President Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/20/2021 06:16 PM
Three students dead after Nigeria school kidnapping, says principal
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/20/2021 06:07 PM
US says disagreements on key issues remain in Iran nuclear talks
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/20/2021 05:05 PM
Ben-Gurion let 2,832 people into Israel without COVID-19 tests on Friday
Likud says gov't prevented opposition from filing no-confidence motion
18-year-old indicted for luring underage girls online using 'Roblox'
Iran, world powers adjourn nuclear talks - EU envoy
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/20/2021 04:30 PM
