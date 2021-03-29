Twitter says service fixed after disruption affects thousands

Twitter Inc said on Monday its services had been fixed after thousands of users complained about facing problems in using the micro-blogging platform."There was an issue that disrupted our service for a short time earlier today, but we've fixed it," said a spokesperson from Twitter.As many as 18,000 users reported issues with the platform, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector.com, and several users took to Twitter to complain about the outage, using the hashtag "#twitterdown.""Taking forever to load tweets on app and website," said a user with Twitter handle @WillontheRadio.Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage could have affected a larger number of users.