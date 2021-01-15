The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Twitter says White House Twitter account to be transferred to Biden admin

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 15, 2021 05:11
Twitter Inc on Thursday said it will transfer institutional White House Twitter accounts to the Biden administration when the US President-elect swears in on January 20.
Twitter said it will facilitate transfer of institutional White House Twitter accounts including, @WhiteHouse, @POTUS, @VP, @FLOTUS, and @PressSec, adding those accounts will not automatically retain the followers from the prior administration.
Rehearsal for Biden's inauguration postponed due to security concerns
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/15/2021 05:47 AM
Three dead, 24 injured after strong quake in Indonesia's Sulawesi
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/15/2021 04:32 AM
Congress intelligence, security to probe lapses before Capitol rampage
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/15/2021 01:49 AM
Police vehicle damaged from stone-throwers in West Bank
FBI arrested over 100 people over Capitol siege, looking to inauguration
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/15/2021 12:23 AM
Five killed in Algeria bomb explosion
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/14/2021 10:14 PM
US charges 14 leaders of MS-13 with terrorism - DOJ
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/14/2021 10:13 PM
30.6 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 11.1 mln administered
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/14/2021 09:31 PM
Health Ministry recommends travelers coming from Brazil isolate in hotels
UN warns US designation of Houthis a 'death sentence' for Yemen
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/14/2021 07:19 PM
Over 40,000 teachers vaccinated, more than 80,000 registered
UN Yemen envoy warns US designation of Houthis could 'chill' peace talks
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/14/2021 05:25 PM
Police pelted with rocks, garbage in ultra-Orthodox Jerusalem
Coronavirus in Israel: 22,275 students, 3,435 teachers infected
Ohana announces new police station in Tuba-Zangariyye
