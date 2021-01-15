Twitter says White House Twitter account to be transferred to Biden admin
By REUTERS
JANUARY 15, 2021 05:11
Twitter Inc on Thursday said it will transfer institutional White House Twitter accounts to the Biden administration when the US President-elect swears in on January 20.
Twitter said it will facilitate transfer of institutional White House Twitter accounts including, @WhiteHouse, @POTUS, @VP, @FLOTUS, and @PressSec, adding those accounts will not automatically retain the followers from the prior administration.
