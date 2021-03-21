The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Two arrested after woman found dead in Jaffa

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 21, 2021 16:07
Two men were arrested Sunday after a woman in her 30s was found dead in a rented room in Jaffa, Israel Police reported Sunday.
One of the men is in his 30s and the other in his 70s. The two were arrested following a special investigation by Israel Police that identified them as suspects in the incident.
Iran's Khamenei says U.S. promises have no credibility for Tehran
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/21/2021 04:26 PM
Iraqi ship hijacked in Iranian waters - report
Michal Cotler-Wunsh not endorsing any party
Yisrael Beytenu accuses Likud of bribing voters
Syrian army shelling of hospital kills 7 in rebel held northwest Syri
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/21/2021 02:18 PM
Incendiary kites, balloons found in Israel near Gaza border
Russian envoy says UK nuclear arms plan is illegal
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/21/2021 11:39 AM
Russian envoy to US back in Moscow after Biden calls Putin a killer
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/21/2021 10:39 AM
Pro-Kurdish MP detained after four nights holed up at Turkey's parliament
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/21/2021 08:33 AM
Kinneret drops by half a centimeter, 41.5 cm to full lake
Most anti-Netanyahu protesters disperse from Jerusalem streets
Israel headed to hot elections as spring begins
US, China to set up joint working group on climate change
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/21/2021 03:37 AM
Taxi driver crashes into Tel Aviv restaurant, 5 injured
Coronavirus: Brazil records 79,069 new cases, 2,438 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/20/2021 11:16 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by