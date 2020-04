Two ultra-Orthodox men were arrested on Wednesday during a protest in Beit Shemesh against the Health Ministry's coronavirus regulations, Yisrael Hayom reported.



On Monday, there was a protests and on Tuesday, demonstrators threw stones at an IDF vehicle in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Mea Sheerim.



Some groups in the haredi community are angry over ritual bathing houses and communal prayer being halted as part of the nationwide effort to curb the spread of coronavirus.