Two people have been arrested in Sheikh Jarrah on suspicion of assaulting police during a protest in the east Jerusalem neighborhood on Saturday evening.One of the detainees is Al Jazeera journalist Jipara Albadiri, according to Ynet.Dozens of people attended the protests, with several throwing rocks and firecrackers at police officers in the area.The protests in Sheikh Jarrah are ongoing as several Palestinian families face risk of eviction from their homes.