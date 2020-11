On November 1, a confirmed patient flew on Israir flight 764 which took off from London at 12:00 PM and landed in Israel at 2:30 PM.

On the same day, a confirmed patient flew on Easy Jet flight EJ2083 which took off from Belgrade at 7:15 AM and landed in Israel at 2 PM.

Two coronavirus patients flew into Israel in the past two weeks, according to the Health Ministry.