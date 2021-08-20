Two dead, two injured in multiple car crashes on Israel's Highway 77

A 30-year-old Israeli man died in the early hours of Friday morning after his car got turned upside down in a field adjacent to Highway 77 near Jezreel Valley in northern Israel, Magen David Adom (MDA) said in a statement.

MDA paramedics arrived on the scene to determine the man's death. In addition, a 21-year-old man was treated and taken to an unnamed hospital in medium condition.

Another man, 27-years-old, died on Highway 77 as he crashed into an electric pole, Israel Police stated on Friday morning. A 61-year-old passenger inside the car was taken to Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa in light-to-medium condition.