Two Gaza fishermen arrested, boat confiscated - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
MAY 13, 2020 12:59
Two fishermen from Gaza were arrested by the IDF and their boat was confiscated off the coast of the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, according to Palestinian media. The report claimed that the arrest took place about three nautical miles off the coast.
