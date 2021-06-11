The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Two guests onboard a Royal Caribbean cruise test COVID-19 positive

By REUTERS  
JUNE 11, 2021 01:27
Cruise operator Royal Caribbean said on Thursday two guests onboard its Celebrity Millennium ship have tested positive for COVID-19, but are asymptomatic and currently in isolation.
The guests, who were sharing a room, are being monitored by the company's medical team, the cruise operator said, adding that it was conducting contact tracing, expediting testing for all close contacts of the individuals.
Celebrity Millennium was one of the first cruises in North America to restart sailing last week, after more than a year.
Royal Caribbean started sailing in June after meeting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) comprehensive guidelines that included a fully vaccinated crew and everyone over 16 presenting proof of vaccination against COVID-19.
Cruise operators are among the last to return to their pre-pandemic operations as the CDC laid out strict guidance earlier this year for the cruise industry for resuming trips, after some ships became hotbeds for the virus last year.
Two Jaffa residents moderately injured in shooting
Turkey should pull troops from Afghanistan under 2020 accord
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/10/2021 11:33 PM
Three Percenters militia men charged for conspiring to attack US Capitol
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/10/2021 10:51 PM
Saudi-Led coalition destroys Houthi drone fired at Khamis Mushait
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/10/2021 09:35 PM
Suspect arrested for attempting to cross into Israel from Gaza Strip
Explosions shake Yemen’s Marib city center, residents say
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/10/2021 07:57 PM
US imposes terrorism-related sanctions on several individuals, entities
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/10/2021 07:30 PM
Egypt abandons Palestinian reconciliation talks amid Hamas, PA dispute
Olympics-Brisbane wins IOC board's approval, set to land 2032 Games
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/10/2021 07:00 PM
Meretz and Yesh Atid sign coalition agreement
  • By ERIC BENDER/MAARIV
  • 06/10/2021 06:31 PM
FDA extends shelf life of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/10/2021 06:28 PM
US Senate to probe whether legislation needed to combat cyber attacks
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/10/2021 06:27 PM
Ben-Gvir: Preventing my arrival to Temple Mount is 'end of democracy'
Man who slapped Macron given 4 months jail time - BFM TV
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/10/2021 06:20 PM
Wife of drug kingpin 'El Chapo' pleads guilty to drug trafficking
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/10/2021 05:50 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by