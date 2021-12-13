Two IDF soldiers injured in car crash on Highway 6

Two IDF soldiers were moderately injured in a car crash between a civilian vehicle and a military truck on Highway 6 near Kiryat Gat on Monday, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced.

Military helicopters with combat soldiers from Unit 669, the IDF's elite Airborne Combat, were rushed to the scene to rescue and evacuate the injured soldiers to a hospital for further treatment.

