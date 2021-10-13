The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Two IDF soldiers injured with pepper spray in West Bank

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 13, 2021 23:50
An IDF soldier and officer were lightly injured after an Israeli citizen sprayed them with pepper spray near the settlement Adi in the West Bank, the IDF said Wednesday.
Both received medical treatment at the scene.
The incident occurred after Israeli forces were called to the scene amid reports of a "nationalist incident," N12 reported.
According to left-wing activist Arik Asherman, who was at the scene at the time of the attack, settlers attacked a Palestinian with pepper spray then attacked the soldiers, N12 added.
IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi condemned recent attacks against Israeli troops in the West Bank by Israeli nationalists, saying "Crime against IDF soldiers on the part of civilians is intolerable and requires a quick and strict execution of the law," according to Ynet.
Syrian air defenses intercept strike over Tadmor
Hapoel Jerusalem loses second game in a row
Two houses evacuated in Mevaseret Zion due to fire
Suspected jihadists arrested in Spain while trying to get a rifle
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/13/2021 10:28 PM
Man kills several people in Norway in bow and arrow attacks - police
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/13/2021 10:25 PM
COVID in Israel: 1,794 new cases, 1.68% of tests positive
EU nuclear coordinator visit to Iran not "business as usual"
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/13/2021 06:55 PM
IDF soldier fires weapon during altercation in Mitzpe Ramon
Nurses union declares labor dispute
Bill to limit immigration falls in Knesset
Sudanese Justice Minister meets Lapid, Roll and Frej
Second suspect arrested in Cyprus assassination plot - report
No new oil land search permits in Israel will be given - Energy Minister
Health Minister: I want hospital cafeterias open on Shabbat
IDF soldier who was critically injured in car crash dies of his wounds
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by