Two IDF soldiers injured with pepper spray in West Bank

An IDF soldier and officer were lightly injured after an Israeli citizen sprayed them with pepper spray near the settlement Adi in the West Bank, the IDF said Wednesday.

Both received medical treatment at the scene.

The incident occurred after Israeli forces were called to the scene amid reports of a "nationalist incident," N12 reported.

According to left-wing activist Arik Asherman, who was at the scene at the time of the attack, settlers attacked a Palestinian with pepper spray then attacked the soldiers, N12 added.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi condemned recent attacks against Israeli troops in the West Bank by Israeli nationalists, saying "Crime against IDF soldiers on the part of civilians is intolerable and requires a quick and strict execution of the law," according to Ynet.