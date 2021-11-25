3 in serious condition after violent funeral brawl in Rahat

Three people were seriously injured after being stabbed in a brawl at a funeral in Rahat, and have been taken to Soroka-University Medical Center in Beersheba for treatment.
The victims were aged 17, 25 and 41.
The individuals involved in the brawl are thought to be of the Talalka and Alexasi families, who engaged in a mass brawl at Soroka with guns and knives earlier this month, Walla reported.
Police arrested 19 people in connection with the mass brawl at the hospital.
On October 30, a mass brawl broke out in the area of the Hura local council in the Negev, against the background of a dispute over land in the council by members of the same clan. During the brawl, the participants, including children, were documented throwing stones at each other, and a tractor ran over the participants. Police arrested three suspects.
This is a developing story.