One of the men is a 19 year old resident of Bnei Brak and the other is a resident of Bat Ayin, according to Walla News.



The men were caught by police with equipment to damage the tires of cars, spray-paint, and gloves and masks to disguise their identities, the prosecutor reported.

An indictment was issued against two men who are accused of planning to damage the property of Arabs due to racial motivations, the Jerusalem area prosecution announced Tuesday.