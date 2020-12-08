Pfizer announces death of two trial participants

The FDA announced on Tuesday that two trial participants have died after receiving their coronavirus vaccine, according to Reuters. According to Walla, one of the deceased was immunocompromised. This information was obtained from documents released on Tuesday.The documents were released ahead of a upcoming meeting on Thursday of outside experts who will debate whether emergency authorization for the vaccine should be granted. The FDA also said on Tuesday that the data they're presented with is in line with emergency use authorization, raising hopes for Thursday. According to Maariv, the sister publication of The Jerusalem Post, the FDA announced on Tuesday that there currently is not enough research to guarantee the vaccine's safety for immunocompromised groups, pregnant women and children. This is a developing story.