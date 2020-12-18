The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Two individuals found dead in a vehicle near Baqa al-Gharbiyye - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 18, 2020 20:42
Two individuals were found dead on Friday evening in a vehicle near Baqa al-Gharbiyye, Israeli media reported. 
An initial investigation indicates that the victims were shot and left to die in the vehicle. 
Israel Police has opened an investigation surrounding the circumstances that led to the unusual incident. 
US says Ghislaine Maxwell should stay behind bars, deserves no bail
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/18/2020 07:09 PM
Russian serviceman killed in Nagorno-Karabakh while dismantling landmine
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/18/2020 07:06 PM
South Africa identifies new coronavirus strain causing surge in cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/18/2020 06:15 PM
Google trial judge suggests potential trial date, and it's in 2023
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/18/2020 05:57 PM
NYC changes admissions at many schools to ease racial segregation
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/18/2020 05:54 PM
Android users report issues on Instagram: App keeps crashing
Saudi-Led coalition destroys Iranian-made mine in Red Sea - state TV
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/18/2020 04:17 PM
Four arrested for Sept. 25 Paris knife attack - source
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/18/2020 03:56 PM
Mysterious N.Korea site may be building nuclear components - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/18/2020 03:34 PM
US Supreme Court rules for Trump over census immigrant plan
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/18/2020 03:09 PM
Bulgaria expels Russian diplomat over espionage
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/18/2020 02:20 PM
Businesses announce Sunday protest in light of looming closure of shops
IDF drone destroyed during riots in West Bank
Malha Mall closed by police conducting manhunt
Iran rejects IAEA chief's call that new agreement needed under Biden
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/18/2020 09:09 AM
